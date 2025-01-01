Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Honda Civic

80,595 KM

Details

$16,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Honda Civic

Coupe EX CVT

Watch This Vehicle
12225528

2015 Honda Civic

Coupe EX CVT

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Contact Seller

$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,595KM
VIN 2HGFG3B52FH000989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Interior Colour Black/ Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA00989
  • Mileage 80,595 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2022 Toyota Corolla LE CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 69,641 KM $22,980 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Camry 4-Door Sedan LE 6A for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Toyota Camry 4-Door Sedan LE 6A 157,412 KM $15,980 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD 112,081 KM $23,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic