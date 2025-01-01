$16,980+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
Coupe EX CVT
2015 Honda Civic
Coupe EX CVT
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$16,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,595KM
VIN 2HGFG3B52FH000989
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Taffeta White
- Interior Colour Black/ Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA00989
- Mileage 80,595 KM
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
