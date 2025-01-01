$15,998+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
Sedan EX CVT
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,750KM
VIN 2HGFB2F54FH013231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Taffeta White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA13231
- Mileage 119,750 KM
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing>
