Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2015 Honda Civic

37,700 KM

Details Description

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda Civic

Coupe EX CVT

12672780

2015 Honda Civic

Coupe EX CVT

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,700KM
VIN 2HGFG3B58FH004139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
  • Interior Colour Black/ Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA04139
  • Mileage 37,700 KM

Vehicle Description

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$18,999

2015 Honda Civic