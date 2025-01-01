$18,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
Coupe EX CVT
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,700KM
VIN 2HGFG3B58FH004139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
- Interior Colour Black/ Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA04139
- Mileage 37,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
