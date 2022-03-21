$15,114+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,114
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen
604-210-3364
2015 Honda Civic
2015 Honda Civic
Sedan EX CVT
Location
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-210-3364
$15,114
+ taxes & licensing
155,288KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8803430
- Stock #: BL1197A
- VIN: 2HGFB2F59FH035581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # BL1197A
- Mileage 155,288 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4