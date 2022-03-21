Menu
2015 Honda Civic

155,288 KM

$15,114

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

604-210-3364

Sedan EX CVT

Sedan EX CVT

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8803430
  • Stock #: BL1197A
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F59FH035581

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 155,288 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

