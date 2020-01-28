Menu
2015 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD Navigation Rear View Camera Bluetooth

2015 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD Navigation Rear View Camera Bluetooth

OpenRoad Honda

6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6

604-525-4667

$24,875

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,532KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4541763
  • Stock #: RM9691A
  • VIN: 5J6RM4H97FL804299
Exterior Colour
Modern Steel Met
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

This gorgeous locally-owned and meticulously dealer-serviced 1-owner 2015 Honda CR-V Touring has been maintained in absolutely immaculate condition both inside and out! With low mileage for the model year,this CRV comes complete , Navigation , Auto Collision Mitigation, AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Sunroof, Memory Seating, Alloywheel's,Power tail gate, Power Seating.To truly witness the impeccable condition this vehicle has been maintained in, both physically and mechanically, it must be seen and driven! At Openroad Honda, we provide a free carfax vehicle report and a 30 day 2000 km hassle free exchange policy on used vehicles plus a full vehicle detail.Honda certified. Powertrain warranty covers 7-years/160000 km, Call our sales team to book an appointment for Private Viewing!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Honda

OpenRoad Honda

6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6

