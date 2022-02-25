Menu
2015 Infiniti QX50

81,100 KM

$26,256

$26,256
$26,256

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2015 Infiniti QX50

2015 Infiniti QX50

Wagon

2015 Infiniti QX50

Wagon

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$26,256

81,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8348526
  • Stock #: Q51926A
  • VIN: JN1BJ0HR1FM772245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Q51926A
  • Mileage 81,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

