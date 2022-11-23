$97,570+ tax & licensing
2015 International 7400
Diesel Tilt roll off Dump Truck with Air Brakes
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$97,570
- Listing ID: 9408547
- Stock #: BC0035518
- VIN: 1HTWGAARXFH596062
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 61,409 KM
2015 International 7400 Diesel Tilt roll off Dump Truck with Air Brakes, 7.6L, 2 door, automatic, 6X4, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate And Decal Valid to April 2023 $97,570.00 plus $350 processing fee, $97,920.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
