2015 International 7400

61,409 KM

Details Description Features

$97,570

+ tax & licensing
$97,570

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 International 7400

2015 International 7400

Diesel Tilt roll off Dump Truck with Air Brakes

2015 International 7400

Diesel Tilt roll off Dump Truck with Air Brakes

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$97,570

+ taxes & licensing

61,409KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9408547
  Stock #: BC0035518
  VIN: 1HTWGAARXFH596062

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Commercial
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 61,409 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 International 7400 Diesel Tilt roll off Dump Truck with Air Brakes, 7.6L, 2 door, automatic, 6X4, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate And Decal Valid to April 2023 $97,570.00 plus $350 processing fee, $97,920.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

