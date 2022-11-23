2015 International 7400

$97,570 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 4 0 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9408547

9408547 Stock #: BC0035518

BC0035518 VIN: 1HTWGAARXFH596062

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Commercial

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 61,409 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.