Menu
Account
Sign In
2015 International 21 Passenger Bus, 1 door, Cruise Control, Air Seats, Manual Door, Econ mode, Parked Regen, Webasto Heater, Panasonic CQ-CM140UA head unit, Fans, heated Mirrors, Strobe Lights, Noise Suppression, Air Suspension, Boost Heater, 4 way Spot Lights, Microphone Plugin, 6 Cylinder Cummins Diesel,White Exterior. Certificate and Decal Valid to November 2024 $49,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2015 International PC105

79,780 KM

Details Description Features

$49,710

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 International PC105

PC105 21 Passenger Diesel Hydraulic Brakes

Watch This Vehicle

2015 International PC105

PC105 21 Passenger Diesel Hydraulic Brakes

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 11393830
  2. 11393830
  3. 11393830
  4. 11393830
  5. 11393830
  6. 11393830
  7. 11393830
  8. 11393830
  9. 11393830
  10. 11393830
  11. 11393830
  12. 11393830
  13. 11393830
  14. 11393830
  15. 11393830
  16. 11393830
  17. 11393830
  18. 11393830
  19. 11393830
  20. 11393830
  21. 11393830
  22. 11393830
  23. 11393830
  24. 11393830
  25. 11393830
  26. 11393830
  27. 11393830
  28. 11393830
  29. 11393830
  30. 11393830
  31. 11393830
  32. 11393830
  33. 11393830
  34. 11393830
  35. 11393830
  36. 11393830
  37. 11393830
  38. 11393830
  39. 11393830
  40. 11393830
  41. 11393830
  42. 11393830
  43. 11393830
  44. 11393830
  45. 11393830
  46. 11393830
  47. 11393830
  48. 11393830
  49. 11393830
  50. 11393830
Contact Seller

$49,710

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,780KM
VIN 4DRAMAAM6FB602524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # BC0037062
  • Mileage 79,780 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 International 21 Passenger Bus, 1 door, Cruise Control, Air Seats, Manual Door, Econ mode, Parked Regen, Webasto Heater, Panasonic CQ-CM140UA head unit, Fans, heated Mirrors, Strobe Lights, Noise Suppression, Air Suspension, Boost Heater, 4 way Spot Lights, Microphone Plugin, 6 Cylinder Cummins Diesel,White Exterior. Certificate and Decal Valid to November 2024 $49,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2018 KUBOTA RTV X1100c 4x4 Side by Side with Dump Box Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 KUBOTA RTV X1100c 4x4 Side by Side with Dump Box Diesel 0 $18,530 + tax & lic
Used 1971 Chevrolet Corvette Stringray T Top for sale in Burnaby, BC
1971 Chevrolet Corvette Stringray T Top 85,182 KM $49,730 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hino 268 24 Foot Reefer Cube Van Diesel Power Tailgate Hydraulic Brakes for sale in Burnaby, BC
2009 Hino 268 24 Foot Reefer Cube Van Diesel Power Tailgate Hydraulic Brakes 286,000 KM $49,960 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,710

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2015 International PC105