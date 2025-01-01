Menu
2015 Isuzu NQR 18 Foot Cube Van 3 Seater Diesel With Power Tailgate, 5.2L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Wheelbase 176 inches, length of cargo space 223 inches. Measurements: 18 Foot box length, 8 feet wide, 8 feet height. $32,000.00 plus $375 processing fee, $32,375.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2015 Isuzu NQR

222,156 KM

Details Description

$32,000

+ tax & licensing
2015 Isuzu NQR

18 Foot Cube Van 3 Seater Diesel With Power Tailgate

12313847

2015 Isuzu NQR

18 Foot Cube Van 3 Seater Diesel With Power Tailgate

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
222,156KM
VIN JALE5W165F7300208

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 222,156 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Isuzu NQR