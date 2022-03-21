Menu
2015 Isuzu NQR

122,089 KM

$62,840

+ tax & licensing
$62,840

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Isuzu NQR

2015 Isuzu NQR

18 Foot Cube Van 3 Seater Diesel With Power Tailgate

2015 Isuzu NQR

18 Foot Cube Van 3 Seater Diesel With Power Tailgate

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$62,840

+ taxes & licensing

122,089KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8960608
  Stock #: BC0035182
  VIN: JALE5W165F7300208

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # BC0035182
  Mileage 122,089 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Isuzu NQR 18 Foot Cube Van 3 Seater Diesel With Power Tailgate, 5.2L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Wheelbase 176 inches, length of cargo space 223 inches. $62,840.00 plus $350 processing fee, $63,190.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Front side airbag
Automatic Load-Leveling
Electronic Brake Assistance
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

