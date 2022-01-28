2015 Jeep Cherokee

$16,800 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 8 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8238900

8238900 Stock #: Q36593A

Q36593A VIN: 1C4PJLCB1FW611400

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # Q36593A

Mileage 61,800 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.