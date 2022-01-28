Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

61,800 KM

Details Description

$16,800

+ tax & licensing
$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

4x2 North

2015 Jeep Cherokee

4x2 North

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

61,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8238900
  • Stock #: Q36593A
  • VIN: 1C4PJLCB1FW611400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Q36593A
  • Mileage 61,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

