$16,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,800
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2015 Jeep Cherokee
2015 Jeep Cherokee
4x2 North
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$16,800
+ taxes & licensing
61,800KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8238900
- Stock #: Q36593A
- VIN: 1C4PJLCB1FW611400
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # Q36593A
- Mileage 61,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4