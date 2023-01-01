Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Cherokee

110,050 KM

Details Description Features

$17,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,994

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

4x4 Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Cherokee

4x4 Sport

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$17,994

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
110,050KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9984506
  • Stock #: 8UTNA65816
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAB4FW665816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BILLET SILVER (MET)
  • Interior Colour Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats - Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA65816
  • Mileage 110,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ParkView(TM) Rear Back-up Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 Audi A3 2.0T Te...
 74,800 KM
$32,998 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A5 Sportba...
 52,000 KM
$38,989 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Pathfind...
 74,200 KM
$31,493 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory