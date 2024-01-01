Menu
Used 2015 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Burnaby, BC

2015 Jeep Wrangler

125,000 KM

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

12002746

2015 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,000KM
VIN 1C4AJWAG4FL739220

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

2015 Jeep Wrangler