2015 Kawasaki VN900-D

18,434 KM

$2,400

+ tax & licensing
$2,400

+ taxes & licensing

604-522-7376

2015 Kawasaki VN900-D

2015 Kawasaki VN900-D

Vulcan Motorcycle

2015 Kawasaki VN900-D

Vulcan Motorcycle

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$2,400

+ taxes & licensing

18,434KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7669876
  Stock #: BC0034139
  VIN: JKAVN2D15FA053828

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Motorcycle
  Mileage 18,434 KM

2015 Kawasaki VN900-D Vulcan Motorcycle, 900CC, four-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, four valves per cylinder V-twin, 5 Speed Transmission, Electronic Fuel Injection, black exterior, (needs new battery) $2,400.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $2,750.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

