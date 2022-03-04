Menu
2015 Kia Forte

90,544 KM

$12,934

+ tax & licensing
LX AT

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

90,544KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8504180
  • Stock #: AI6079A
  • VIN: KNAFK5A81F5315789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # AI6079A
  • Mileage 90,544 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

