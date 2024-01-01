Menu
2015 Kia Optima EX Luxury, 2.4L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, heated steering wheel, heated and cooled seats, panorama roof, navigation aid, bluetooth, Sirius XM, Cooled seats, heated seats, eco mode power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, grey exterior, black interior, cloth. $16,520.00 plus $375 processing fee, $16,895.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2015 Kia Optima

76,405 KM

$16,520

+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Optima

EX LUXURY

2015 Kia Optima

EX LUXURY

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$16,520

+ taxes & licensing

76,405KM
Used
VIN KNAGN4A74F5583359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,405 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
SPLASH GUARDS

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$16,520

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Kia Optima