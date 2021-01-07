Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Kia Soul

150,817 KM

Details Description Features

$6,870

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,870

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Soul

2015 Kia Soul

1.6L

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Soul

1.6L

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 6442335
  2. 6442335
  3. 6442335
  4. 6442335
  5. 6442335
  6. 6442335
  7. 6442335
  8. 6442335
  9. 6442335
  10. 6442335
  11. 6442335
  12. 6442335
  13. 6442335
  14. 6442335
  15. 6442335
  16. 6442335
  17. 6442335
  18. 6442335
  19. 6442335
  20. 6442335
  21. 6442335
  22. 6442335
  23. 6442335
  24. 6442335
  25. 6442335
  26. 6442335
  27. 6442335
  28. 6442335
  29. 6442335
  30. 6442335
  31. 6442335
  32. 6442335
  33. 6442335
  34. 6442335
  35. 6442335
  36. 6442335
  37. 6442335
  38. 6442335
  39. 6442335
  40. 6442335
  41. 6442335
  42. 6442335
  43. 6442335
  44. 6442335
  45. 6442335
  46. 6442335
  47. 6442335
  48. 6442335
  49. 6442335
Contact Seller

$6,870

+ taxes & licensing

150,817KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6442335
  • Stock #: BC0033382
  • VIN: KNDJN2A27F7153928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,817 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Kia Soul , 1.6L L4 DOHC 16V engine, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $6,870.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $7,220.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
SPLASH GUARDS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Trunk anti-trap device
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2008 International 7...
 115,361 KM
$73,850 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Econoline ...
 0 KM
$16,910 + tax & lic
2014 International 4...
 139,087 KM
$44,780 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory