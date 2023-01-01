Menu
2015 Land Rover Range Rover

87,900 KM

Details Description Features

$58,888

+ tax & licensing
$58,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2015 Land Rover Range Rover

2015 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 Supercharged Dynamic

2015 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 Supercharged Dynamic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$58,888

+ taxes & licensing

87,900KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9500611
  Stock #: 8UBNA30512
  VIN: SALWR2TF2FA530512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA30512
  • Mileage 87,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Convenience Pack
Dynamic Package
Stealth Pack
Smokers Pack

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

