2015 Lexus IS 350

0 + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8463393

8463393 Stock #: B205721LCA

B205721LCA VIN: JTHCE1D28F5008888

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ultra White

Transmission Automatic

Stock # B205721LCA

Mileage 93,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.