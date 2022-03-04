Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Lexus IS 350

93,500 KM

Details

0

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

Contact Seller
2015 Lexus IS 350

2015 Lexus IS 350

AWD 6A

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Lexus IS 350

AWD 6A

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6

604-525-4667

  1. 8463393
  2. 8463393
  3. 8463393
  4. 8463393
  5. 8463393
  6. 8463393
  7. 8463393
  8. 8463393
  9. 8463393
  10. 8463393
  11. 8463393
  12. 8463393
  13. 8463393
  14. 8463393
  15. 8463393
  16. 8463393
  17. 8463393
  18. 8463393
  19. 8463393
  20. 8463393
  21. 8463393
  22. 8463393
  23. 8463393
  24. 8463393
  25. 8463393
Contact Seller

0

+ taxes & licensing

93,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8463393
  • Stock #: B205721LCA
  • VIN: JTHCE1D28F5008888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # B205721LCA
  • Mileage 93,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

2019 Honda Pilot EX ...
 72,410 KM
0 + tax & lic
2017 Acura NSX 9DCT
 6,350 KM
0 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Atla...
 1,968 KM
0 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory