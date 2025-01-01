$24,887+ taxes & licensing
2015 Lexus RX 350
6A
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$24,887
+ taxes & licensing
Used
133,550KM
VIN 2T2BK1BA3FC274091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Starfire Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA74091
- Mileage 133,550 KM
