2015 Lexus RX 350

133,550 KM

Details

$24,887

+ taxes & licensing
6A

12622515

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Used
133,550KM
VIN 2T2BK1BA3FC274091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Starfire Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA74091
  • Mileage 133,550 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

