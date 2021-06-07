+ taxes & licensing
604-525-4667
6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6
2015 Lincoln MKC AWD EcoBoost in Silver Sand Metallic Paint and Black Leather Seating just arrived. Features include a 2.0 Liter EcoBoost Engine, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, RearView Camera, Heated Seats, Cruise Control with Steering wheel Controls, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat, HID Headlamps with LED Signature Lamps and Autolamp Feature, Lincoln Premium Sound System with 9 speakers, Keyless Entry, Power Drivers Seat with Memory function, All Wheel Drive and so much more! This Honda Lincoln MKC AWD has been thru our shop and has been fully inspected by our Certified Honda Technicians. At OpenRoad Honda, we provide a free carfax vehicle report and a 30 day 2000 km hassle free exchange policy on used vehicles plus a full vehicle detail. All our vehicles have been fully detailed and sanitized as a health and safety precaution to ensure the safe process of your pre-owned purchase. Call our sales team to book an appointment for a Private Viewing!
