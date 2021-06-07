Menu
2015 Lincoln MKC

88,388 KM

$22,375

+ tax & licensing
$22,375

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2015 Lincoln MKC

2015 Lincoln MKC

AWD ECOBOOST

2015 Lincoln MKC

AWD ECOBOOST

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6

604-525-4667

Sale

$22,375

+ taxes & licensing

88,388KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7199894
  • Stock #: B156638JB
  • VIN: 5LMCJ2A90FUJ06638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sand (MET)
  • Interior Colour Premium Leather Seat Trim - Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # B156638JB
  • Mileage 88,388 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Lincoln MKC AWD EcoBoost in Silver Sand Metallic Paint and Black Leather Seating just arrived. Features include a 2.0 Liter EcoBoost Engine, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, RearView Camera, Heated Seats, Cruise Control with Steering wheel Controls, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat, HID Headlamps with LED Signature Lamps and Autolamp Feature, Lincoln Premium Sound System with 9 speakers, Keyless Entry, Power Drivers Seat with Memory function, All Wheel Drive and so much more! This Honda Lincoln MKC AWD has been thru our shop and has been fully inspected by our Certified Honda Technicians. At OpenRoad Honda, we provide a free carfax vehicle report and a 30 day 2000 km hassle free exchange policy on used vehicles plus a full vehicle detail. All our vehicles have been fully detailed and sanitized as a health and safety precaution to ensure the safe process of your pre-owned purchase. Call our sales team to book an appointment for a Private Viewing!

Vehicle Features

Silver Sand (MET)
2.0L, 240 HP, Ecoboost - Gas (W/100A 101A 102A)

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6

604-525-4667

