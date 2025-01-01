$25,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Maserati Ghibli
S Q4
2015 Maserati Ghibli
S Q4
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,050KM
VIN ZAM57RTA9F1153968
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA53968
- Mileage 77,050 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2015 Maserati Ghibli