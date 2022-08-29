Menu
2015 Maserati GranTurismo

82,800 KM

Details Description

$65,999

+ tax & licensing
$65,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2015 Maserati GranTurismo

2015 Maserati GranTurismo

Sport 4.7

2015 Maserati GranTurismo

Sport 4.7

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$65,999

+ taxes & licensing

82,800KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9023932
  Stock #: P5541A
  VIN: ZAM45VLA7F0134917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5541A
  • Mileage 82,800 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport 4.7 V8 is a recent arrival. Donning a gorgeous Blue metallic paint with Red leather interior and a sport exhaust, attention is inevitable! Features include Navigation, heated seats, BOSE premium sound system, dual climate control, Bluetooth Connectivity, and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

