Cruise around town in style with this sleek 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS sedan, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This reliable and fuel-efficient vehicle is perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, youll enjoy a smooth and confident ride, no matter the road conditions. This Mazda3 offers a comfortable interior, making every drive a pleasure. This car has a proven track record, currently showing 202,000km on the odometer.

This Mazda3 GS is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience.

Heres a taste of what makes this car special:

Fuel-Efficient Performance: Get ready to save at the pump! The Mazda3 GS is known for its impressive fuel economy, allowing you to go further on every tank.
Sporty Handling: Experience the joy of driving with the MAZDA3s responsive handling, making every turn a thrill.
Stylish Design: Turn heads wherever you go with the MAZDA3s modern and eye-catching design.
Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a comfortable and well-appointed cabin, perfect for both short trips and long journeys.
Reliability: Mazda is known for its dependability. Youll have peace of mind knowing that this car is built to last.

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

202,000 KM

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing
13055864

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Used
202,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MZBM1V79FM199772

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 202,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

