2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GX-SKY at

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GX-SKY at

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

Sale Price

$13,927

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,441KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4570512
  • Stock #: AI4170A
  • VIN: 3MZBM1K76FM221845
Exterior Colour
Meteor Grey Mica
Interior Colour
Black clth
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

This gorgeous locally-owned and dealer-serviced 2015 Mazda 3 Sport GX has been maintained in absolutely immaculate condition both inside and out! With ridiculously low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a perfect claim-free accident history, this Mazda 3 Sport GX represents incredible value with this limited mileage at this price point! To truly witness the impeccable condition this vehicle has been maintained in, both physically and mechanically, it must be seen and driven! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or RESERVE ONLINE now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

