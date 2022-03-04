Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz C 300

64,400 KM

Details Description

$28,727

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,727

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz C 300

2015 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8476479
  2. 8476479
  3. 8476479
  4. 8476479
  5. 8476479
  6. 8476479
  7. 8476479
  8. 8476479
  9. 8476479
  10. 8476479
  11. 8476479
  12. 8476479
  13. 8476479
  14. 8476479
  15. 8476479
  16. 8476479
  17. 8476479
  18. 8476479
  19. 8476479
Contact Seller

$28,727

+ taxes & licensing

64,400KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8476479
  • Stock #: P5437A
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB7FU005008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Crystal Grey ARTICO
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5437A
  • Mileage 64,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 Audi Q8 3.0T Te...
 12,800 KM
$84,694 + tax & lic
2019 Audi S5 Sportba...
 31,400 KM
$57,994 + tax & lic
2019 Audi SQ5 3.0T P...
 14,800 KM
$62,900 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory