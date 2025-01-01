$24,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Mercedes-Benz GL350
BlueTEC 4MATIC
2015 Mercedes-Benz GL350
BlueTEC 4MATIC
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
168,650KM
VIN 4JGDF2EE8FA562050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tenorite Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black Artico
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA62050
- Mileage 168,650 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2015 Mercedes-Benz GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 168,650 KM $24,888 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic 31,200 KM $36,989 + tax & lic
2023 Audi A4 45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic 41,800 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2015 Mercedes-Benz GL350