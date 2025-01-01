Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL350

168,650 KM

Details

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL350

BlueTEC 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle
12743979

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL350

BlueTEC 4MATIC

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 12743979
  2. 12743979
  3. 12743979
  4. 12743979
  5. 12743979
  6. 12743979
  7. 12743979
  8. 12743979
  9. 12743979
  10. 12743979
  11. 12743979
  12. 12743979
  13. 12743979
  14. 12743979
  15. 12743979
  16. 12743979
  17. 12743979
  18. 12743979
  19. 12743979
  20. 12743979
  21. 12743979
  22. 12743979
  23. 12743979
  24. 12743979
  25. 12743979
Contact Seller

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,650KM
VIN 4JGDF2EE8FA562050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tenorite Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Artico
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA62050
  • Mileage 168,650 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Mercedes-Benz GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 168,650 KM $24,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic 31,200 KM $36,989 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi A4 45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Audi A4 45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic 41,800 KM $42,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL350