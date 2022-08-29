$27,605+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML 350
BlueTEC 4MATIC SUV
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$27,605
- Listing ID: 9302551
- Stock #: 8UTNA45240
- VIN: 4JGDA2EB3FA445240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Black Artico
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 139,350 KM
Vehicle Description
This spectacular 2015 Mercedes-Benz ML350 BlueTEC 4Matic Suv just arrived on our lot! It showcases premium build quality, fine materials, updated technologies, and is equipped with an array of safety features. This ML350 defines luxury and comfort with superb detail in its craftsmanship. It is packed with features such as Navigation, a top-view & rear-view camera, heated seats with memory settings, panoramic sunroof, blind spot warning, lane keep assist, rear climate control with heated rear seats, telescopic adjustable steering wheel, push-start ignition & keyless entry, dual climate control and much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
