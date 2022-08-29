Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML 350

139,350 KM

$27,605

+ tax & licensing
$27,605

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML 350

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML 350

BlueTEC 4MATIC SUV

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML 350

BlueTEC 4MATIC SUV

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$27,605

+ taxes & licensing

139,350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9302551
  • Stock #: 8UTNA45240
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EB3FA445240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black Artico
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA45240
  • Mileage 139,350 KM

Vehicle Description

This spectacular 2015 Mercedes-Benz ML350 BlueTEC 4Matic Suv just arrived on our lot! It showcases premium build quality, fine materials, updated technologies, and is equipped with an array of safety features. This ML350 defines luxury and comfort with superb detail in its craftsmanship. It is packed with features such as Navigation, a top-view & rear-view camera, heated seats with memory settings, panoramic sunroof, blind spot warning, lane keep assist, rear climate control with heated rear seats, telescopic adjustable steering wheel, push-start ignition & keyless entry, dual climate control and much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

