Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

142,444 KM

Details Description Features

$39,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,000

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML63 AMG 4Matic

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML63 AMG 4Matic

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 6515748
  2. 6515748
  3. 6515748
  4. 6515748
  5. 6515748
  6. 6515748
  7. 6515748
  8. 6515748
  9. 6515748
  10. 6515748
  11. 6515748
  12. 6515748
  13. 6515748
  14. 6515748
  15. 6515748
  16. 6515748
  17. 6515748
  18. 6515748
  19. 6515748
  20. 6515748
  21. 6515748
  22. 6515748
  23. 6515748
  24. 6515748
  25. 6515748
  26. 6515748
  27. 6515748
  28. 6515748
  29. 6515748
  30. 6515748
  31. 6515748
  32. 6515748
  33. 6515748
  34. 6515748
  35. 6515748
  36. 6515748
  37. 6515748
  38. 6515748
  39. 6515748
  40. 6515748
  41. 6515748
  42. 6515748
  43. 6515748
  44. 6515748
  45. 6515748
  46. 6515748
  47. 6515748
  48. 6515748
  49. 6515748
  50. 6515748
Contact Seller

$39,000

+ taxes & licensing

142,444KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6515748
  • Stock #: BC0033445
  • VIN: 4JGDA7EB8FA573065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,444 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML63 AMG 4MATIC, 5.5L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, DVD player, navigation aid, heated seats, ac seats, bluetooth, powered seats, memory seats, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, brown interior, leather. $39,000.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $39,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
dvd player
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
High intensity discharge headlights
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Locking Differential
Subwoofer
Run flat tires
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Cooled Seat
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Second Row Heated Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Second Row Side Airbag
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Passenger Climate Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2018 Nissan Altima 2...
 108,168 KM
$13,780 + tax & lic
2016 StarCraft AR-ON...
 0 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Cargo Van...
 100,773 KM
$11,480 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory