2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof extended Diesel, Cargo Van, 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V TURBO DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, automatic, RWD, AM/FM, navigation, foldable shelves, foldable passenger seat, driver arm rest, rear cabin lights, cup holders, yellow exterior, black interior, leather. Dimensions of the cargo area: Length is 14 Feet, Width is 5 Feet 8 inches and Height is 6 Feet 4 inches. $34,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $35,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

123,648 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
123,648KM
VIN WD3BE8DB5FP167842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 123,648 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Safety

ABS Brakes

Additional Features

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

