$16,699+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 MINI Cooper
3 Door
2015 MINI Cooper
3 Door
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$16,699
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,250KM
VIN WMWXM5C57FT973839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Blue Met
- Interior Colour Carbon Black Clth/Lthr Diamond
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 8UTNA73839
- Mileage 84,250 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2021 Audi S7 2.9T quattro Ultra Tiptronic 52,600 KM $64,999 + tax & lic
2021 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 77,400 KM $33,998 + tax & lic
2022 BMW X5 xDrive45e 81,950 KM $61,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
$16,699
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2015 MINI Cooper