Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 MINI Cooper

84,250 KM

Details

$16,699

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 MINI Cooper

3 Door

Watch This Vehicle
12464200

2015 MINI Cooper

3 Door

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$16,699

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
84,250KM
VIN WMWXM5C57FT973839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black Clth/Lthr Diamond
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 8UTNA73839
  • Mileage 84,250 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2021 Audi S7 2.9T quattro Ultra Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi S7 2.9T quattro Ultra Tiptronic 52,600 KM $64,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 77,400 KM $33,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 BMW X5 xDrive45e for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 BMW X5 xDrive45e 81,950 KM $61,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,699

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2015 MINI Cooper