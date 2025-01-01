Menu
Account
Sign In
2015 Mitsubishi Fuso FE 9-Foot Diesel Dump Truck, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Dump box measurements: 9ft 4in long, 7ft 4in wide, 1ft 4in high, GVWR 7,255 KG / 15,995 LBS. Certification and decal valid until July 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $45,720.00 plus $375 processing fee, $46,095.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2015 Mitsubishi FUSO FE

90,876 KM

Details Description Features

$45,720

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mitsubishi FUSO FE

9-Foot Diesel Dump Truck

Watch This Vehicle
12902339

2015 Mitsubishi FUSO FE

9-Foot Diesel Dump Truck

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12902339
  2. 12902339
  3. 12902339
  4. 12902339
  5. 12902339
  6. 12902339
  7. 12902339
  8. 12902339
  9. 12902339
  10. 12902339
  11. 12902339
  12. 12902339
  13. 12902339
  14. 12902339
  15. 12902339
  16. 12902339
  17. 12902339
  18. 12902339
  19. 12902339
  20. 12902339
  21. 12902339
  22. 12902339
  23. 12902339
  24. 12902339
  25. 12902339
  26. 12902339
  27. 12902339
  28. 12902339
  29. 12902339
  30. 12902339
  31. 12902339
  32. 12902339
  33. 12902339
  34. 12902339
  35. 12902339
  36. 12902339
  37. 12902339
  38. 12902339
  39. 12902339
  40. 12902339
  41. 12902339
  42. 12902339
  43. 12902339
  44. 12902339
  45. 12902339
  46. 12902339
  47. 12902339
  48. 12902339
  49. 12902339
  50. 12902339
  51. 12902339
  52. 12902339
  53. 12902339
  54. 12902339
  55. 12902339
  56. 12902339
  57. 12902339
  58. 12902339
  59. 12902339
  60. 12902339
  61. 12902339
  62. 12902339
  63. 12902339
  64. 12902339
Contact Seller

$45,720

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,876KM
VIN JL6BNC1A6FK001421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0038270
  • Mileage 90,876 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mitsubishi Fuso FE 9-Foot Diesel Dump Truck, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Dump box measurements: 9ft 4in long, 7ft 4in wide, 1ft 4in high, GVWR 7,255 KG / 15,995 LBS. Certification and decal valid until July 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $45,720.00 plus $375 processing fee, $46,095.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Interior

Trip Computer

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2015 Snake Trailer With Honda Dewatering Water Pump for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Snake Trailer With Honda Dewatering Water Pump 0 $8,860 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XL Long Box With Canopy 4X4 for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Ford F-150 XL Long Box With Canopy 4X4 257,441 KM $16,510 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 Single Cab XL Long Box 4x4 for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Ford F-150 Single Cab XL Long Box 4x4 230,953 KM $17,840 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,720

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Mitsubishi FUSO FE