2015 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT S-AWC

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$19,294

+ taxes & licensing

  • 109,206KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4782027
  • Stock #: BL812
  • VIN: JA4JZ4AX9FZ603198
Exterior Colour
Rally Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

This fabulous dealer-serviced x-lease 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander GT has been maintained in absolutely gorgeous condition both inside and out! With low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a perfect claim-free accident history, this AWD Outlander GT comes complete with a power moonroof, and navigation! To truly witness the impeccable condition this incredibly reliable Japanese-built SUV has been maintained in, both physically and mechanically, it must be seen and driven! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or RESERVE ONLINE now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

