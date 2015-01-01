Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

131,100 KM

Details

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

4WD GT (Offered Until 01.2015)

Watch This Vehicle
12276462

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

4WD GT (Offered Until 01.2015)

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
131,100KM
VIN 4A4AJ4AW4FE607616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA07616
  • Mileage 131,100 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2022 Audi A5 Sportback 45 2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Audi A5 Sportback 45 2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S Tronic 28,250 KM $42,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Audi Q4 e-tron 55 quattro for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Audi Q4 e-tron 55 quattro 5,800 KM $57,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Audi Q3 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Audi Q3 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro 7,650 KM $45,788 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2015 Mitsubishi RVR