Menu
Account
Sign In
2015 Nissan Frontier SL Crew Cab 4WD, 4.0L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $23,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $24,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2015 Nissan Frontier

136,615 KM

Details Description Features

$23,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Frontier

SL CREW CAB 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12053584

2015 Nissan Frontier

SL CREW CAB 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12053584
  2. 12053584
  3. 12053584
  4. 12053584
  5. 12053584
  6. 12053584
  7. 12053584
  8. 12053584
  9. 12053584
  10. 12053584
  11. 12053584
  12. 12053584
  13. 12053584
  14. 12053584
  15. 12053584
  16. 12053584
  17. 12053584
  18. 12053584
  19. 12053584
  20. 12053584
  21. 12053584
  22. 12053584
  23. 12053584
  24. 12053584
  25. 12053584
  26. 12053584
  27. 12053584
  28. 12053584
  29. 12053584
  30. 12053584
  31. 12053584
  32. 12053584
  33. 12053584
  34. 12053584
  35. 12053584
  36. 12053584
  37. 12053584
  38. 12053584
  39. 12053584
  40. 12053584
  41. 12053584
  42. 12053584
  43. 12053584
  44. 12053584
  45. 12053584
  46. 12053584
  47. 12053584
  48. 12053584
  49. 12053584
  50. 12053584
Contact Seller

$23,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,615KM
VIN 1N6AD0FV7FN756963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,615 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Nissan Frontier SL Crew Cab 4WD, 4.0L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $23,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $24,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
SPLASH GUARDS

Additional Features

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof 170-inch Wheelbase AWD Diesel Cargo Van for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof 170-inch Wheelbase AWD Diesel Cargo Van 15 KM $88,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Sprinter 3500 High Roof Cargo Van 170-inch WheelBase 3 Seater Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Sprinter 3500 High Roof Cargo Van 170-inch WheelBase 3 Seater Diesel 17 KM $76,810 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Econoline E-450 Cargo Step Van With Shelving for sale in Burnaby, BC
2011 Ford Econoline E-450 Cargo Step Van With Shelving 161,333 KM $17,850 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Frontier