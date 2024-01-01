$19,593+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Murano
Platinum AWD CVT
Location
$19,593
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,518KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MH8FN276942
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 249127A
- Mileage 111,518 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
LXEG15
2015 Nissan Murano
