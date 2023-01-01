Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Murano

253,800 KM

Details

$17,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,991

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Murano

2015 Nissan Murano

Platinum AWD CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Murano

Platinum AWD CVT

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$17,991

+ taxes & licensing

253,800KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9456283
  • Stock #: 8UTNA40160
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH7FN240160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA40160
  • Mileage 253,800 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Te...
 77,100 KM
$49,899 + tax & lic
2019 Audi SQ5 3.0T T...
 31,200 KM
$54,916 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Murano P...
 253,800 KM
$17,991 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory