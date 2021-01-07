2015 Nissan Versa

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Rear Wiper Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Steel Wheels Windows rear window defogger Additional Features Cargo Area Cover SPLASH GUARDS Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System

