2015 Nissan Versa

82,190 KM

$9,510

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Nissan Versa

Note SV

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

82,190KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6543340
  • Stock #: BC0033492
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP5FL442922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,190 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Nissan Versa Note SV, 1.6L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player,backup camera, silver exterior, black interior, cloth. $9,510.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $9,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
SPLASH GUARDS
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

