2015 Nissan Versa

Listing ID: 6711695

6711695 Stock #: BC0033593

BC0033593 VIN: 3N1CE2CP4FL417137

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 96,321 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Rear Wiper Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Steel Wheels Windows rear window defogger Additional Features Cargo Area Cover SPLASH GUARDS Front side airbag Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

