2015 Nissan Versa

96,321 KM

Details Description Features

$9,250

+ tax & licensing
$9,250

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Nissan Versa

2015 Nissan Versa

Note SV

2015 Nissan Versa

Note SV

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$9,250

+ taxes & licensing

96,321KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6711695
  • Stock #: BC0033593
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP4FL417137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,321 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Nissan Versa Note S, 1.6L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio,aux, backup camera, power door locks, blue exterior, black interior, cloth. $9,250.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $9,600.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
SPLASH GUARDS
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

