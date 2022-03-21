Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Porsche Cayenne

24,596 KM

Details

$79,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$79,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Contact Seller
2015 Porsche Cayenne

2015 Porsche Cayenne

Turbo w/ Tip

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Porsche Cayenne

Turbo w/ Tip

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

Contact Seller

$79,980

+ taxes & licensing

24,596KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8728334
  • Stock #: BL1224
  • VIN: WP1AC2A21FLA80843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
  • Interior Colour Lthr Interior Black, Smooth Finish Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BL1224
  • Mileage 24,596 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2020 Tesla Model 3 "
 40,216 KM
$62,480 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Jett...
 3,533 KM
$26,910 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic Sed...
 114,456 KM
$19,724 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory