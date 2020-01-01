Menu
2015 RAM 1500

197,289 KM

Details Description Features

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Quad Cab 4WD Eco Diesel

2015 RAM 1500

Quad Cab 4WD Eco Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

197,289KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6216114
  Stock #: BC0033222
  VIN: 1C6RR7GM8FS503956

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0033222
  Mileage 197,289 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 RAM 1500 Quad Cab 4WD Eco Diesel, 3.0L, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, heated seats, back up camera, bluetooth, touch screen display, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, blue exterior, grey interior. $19,980.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $20,280.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Run flat tires
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

