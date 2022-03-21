2015 RAM 1500

$25,851 + taxes & licensing 1 6 0 , 1 6 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8948869

8948869 Stock #: 18UTNA40951

18UTNA40951 VIN: 1C6RR7GM7FS540951

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 18UTNA40951

Mileage 160,169 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.