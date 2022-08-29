$23,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-761-9256
2015 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab Laramie Limited Longhorn
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,990
- Listing ID: 9294016
- Stock #: 679427
- VIN: 1C6RR7WM3FS679427
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 266,125 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully loaded with leather interior
Backup Camera
In good condition
Strong running diesel
Buying your next vehicle made easy.
Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales. Proudly serving Burnaby for over 30 years.
We buy, sell, and trade clean cars and trucks.
Financing and leasing options are available OAC.
Vehicle History and Mechanical Inspection Report available.
All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.
Trades are Welcome!
Please contact us for complete details.
Documentation fee $395.00.
Dealer #8902
Vehicle Features
