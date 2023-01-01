Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

173,850 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

604-761-9256

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

604-761-9256

  1. 1675729049
  2. 1675729046
  3. 1675729049
  4. 1675729049
  5. 1675729049
  6. 1675729050
  7. 1675729048
  8. 1675729050
  9. 1675729049
  10. 1675729047
  11. 1675729046
  12. 1675729043
  13. 1675729048
  14. 1675729050
  15. 1675729050
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

173,850KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9589048
  • Stock #: 508859
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT8FS508859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 508859
  • Mileage 173,850 KM

Vehicle Description

This truck is fully loaded
Chrome wheels with new AT Tires 
Leather interior
Great sound system 
Ram Air Hood Scoop
Well maintained / receipts 
Very clean in and out
Runs great! 

 

Buying your next vehicle made easy.

Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales. Proudly serving Burnaby for over 30 years. 

We buy, sell, and trade clean cars and trucks.  

Financing and leasing options are available OAC.

 

Vehicle History and Mechanical Inspection Report available.

All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.

Trades are Welcome!

Please contact us for complete details.

Documentation fee $395.00.

Dealer #8902

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Sunroof / Moonroof
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milani Auto Sales

2015 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 173,850 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Challenge...
 57,177 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Grand Cher...
 114,100 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic

Email Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Primary

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

Call Dealer

604-761-XXXX

(click to show)

604-761-9256

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory