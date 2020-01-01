Menu
2015 RAM 3500

SLT Crew Cab 8 foot Box 4WD Dually Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$36,710

+ taxes & licensing

  • 245,688KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4435323
  • Stock #: BC0032224
  • VIN: 3C63RRHL3FG583228
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2015 RAM 3500 SLT Crew Cab 8 foot Box 4WD Dually Diesel, 6.7L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, manual transmission, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, backup camera, cargo camera, heated steering wheel, heated seats, mirror dimmer, bluetooth, black exterior, grey interior, cloth.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $36,710.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $37,010.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Driver Power Seat
  • Front side airbag
  • Front Heated Seat
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Towing Preparation Package
  • Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

