This 2015 RAM 4500 Regular Cab Flat Deck Truck features a 16-foot extra long flatbed with a Waltco power tail gate rated for 3,000 lbs. Powered by a 6.4L V8 engine, this dual rear wheel (DRW) work truck offers tow/haul mode, auxiliary switches, Bluetooth, and air conditioning. The 5,000 lb load rating and heavy-duty lift gate make it a strong choice for hauling equipment, deliveries, or commercial jobs. Additional features include power windows, locks, and mirrors, plus a 12V input and AM/FM radio for convenience on the road. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $48,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $49,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2015 RAM 4500

87,746 KM

$48,850

+ taxes & licensing
2015 RAM 4500

Flat Deck Truck with Waltco Lift Gate and 16-Foot Deck

13148095

2015 RAM 4500

Flat Deck Truck with Waltco Lift Gate and 16-Foot Deck

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$48,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,746KM
VIN 3C7WRKDJ1FG643530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 87,746 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Towing Preparation Package
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

2015 RAM 4500