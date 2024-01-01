Menu
2015 RAM Cargo Van With Rear Shelving And Ladder Rack, 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engineL, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, FWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. $10,570.00 plus $375 processing fee, $10,945.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2015 RAM Cargo Van

159,746 KM

$10,570

+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM Cargo Van

With Rear Shelving And Ladder Rack

2015 RAM Cargo Van

With Rear Shelving And Ladder Rack

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$10,570

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,746KM
VIN 2C4JRGAG5FR652061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 159,746 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Stability Control System

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$10,570

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 RAM Cargo Van