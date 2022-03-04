Menu
2015 RAM Cargo Van

86,802 KM

Details Description Features

$17,640

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

With Rear Shelving

With Rear Shelving

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

86,802KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8495982
  • Stock #: BC0034828
  • VIN: 2C4JRGAGXFR685623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 86,802 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 RAM Cargo Van With Rear Shelving, 3.6L, 6 cylinder, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, black interior, cloth. This vehicle is currently off-site. $17,640.00 plus $350 processing fee, $17,990.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

