Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Subaru Forester

117,725 KM

Details

$16,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring at

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring at

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Contact Seller

$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
117,725KM
VIN JF2SJCNC9FH536502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver Met
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 117,725 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring at for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring at 117,725 KM $16,980 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 47,672 KM $36,980 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic Sedan Touring CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Honda Civic Sedan Touring CVT 81,508 KM $22,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru Forester