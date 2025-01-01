Menu
2015 Subaru Outback

177,550 KM

Details

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru Outback

2.5i Touring at

12116043

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5i Touring at

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
177,550KM
VIN 4S4BSCDC6F3288084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA88084
  • Mileage 177,550 KM

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

2015 Subaru Outback